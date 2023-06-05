Wakefield Trinity provide positive update on Jack Croft after injury scare

Jack Croft has been cleared of serious injury after giving Wakefield Trinity a major scare at Magic Weekend.

The young centre – playing just his second game since returning to the club – was stretchered off with his neck in a brace in the second half of Sunday's match against Leigh Leopards.

Croft has received good news on the issue after undergoing scans at a hospital in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crofty has been cleared of any serious injury and will be back in contention to play as soon as the symptoms of his injury settle," read a club statement.

Jack Croft of Wakefield Trinity is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Croft required a lengthy period of treatment on the field before being placed on a spinal board and then a stretcher.

The previous day, former Wakefield forward James Batchelor was cleared of serious injury after being stretchered off following a long delay in the game between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth, who oversaw a 14th straight defeat on Tyneside, will be forced into at least one change when Leeds Rhinos visit this weekend after prop Josh Bowden suffered a head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad