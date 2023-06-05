All Sections
Wakefield Trinity provide positive update on Jack Croft after injury scare

Jack Croft has been cleared of serious injury after giving Wakefield Trinity a major scare at Magic Weekend.
By James O'Brien
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST

The young centre – playing just his second game since returning to the club – was stretchered off with his neck in a brace in the second half of Sunday's match against Leigh Leopards.

Croft has received good news on the issue after undergoing scans at a hospital in Newcastle.

"Crofty has been cleared of any serious injury and will be back in contention to play as soon as the symptoms of his injury settle," read a club statement.

Jack Croft of Wakefield Trinity is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)Jack Croft of Wakefield Trinity is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
Jack Croft of Wakefield Trinity is stretchered off with an injury. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Croft required a lengthy period of treatment on the field before being placed on a spinal board and then a stretcher.

The previous day, former Wakefield forward James Batchelor was cleared of serious injury after being stretchered off following a long delay in the game between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth, who oversaw a 14th straight defeat on Tyneside, will be forced into at least one change when Leeds Rhinos visit this weekend after prop Josh Bowden suffered a head injury.

"Unfortunately Josh Bowden has suffered a concussion which will see him ruled out of our tie against Leeds Rhinos this Sunday," said the statement.

