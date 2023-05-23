Wakefield Trinity re-sign Jack Croft as youngster returns to Super League

Jack Croft has rejoined Wakefield Trinity for the rest of the Super League season after a spell in Australia with Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The Trinity academy product left Belle Vue at the end of 2022 and was forced to look overseas for a new club due to Rugby Football League rules.

Wakefield would have been due a substantial compensation figure if a different RFL member club signed Croft, which limited the centre's options.

Trinity continued to pay Croft to retain their right to compensation and can now call on his services again after coming to an agreement with the 22-year-old.

Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth, who worked with Croft in the youth set-up, said: “I’m delighted that we have managed to get Jack Croft back at the club.

“He’s a player that I know well and I’ve had him since his scholarship days, so I’m really looking forward to working with him again. He’ll add some options to our centre positions.

"I’m looking forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career, which is obviously week in and week out at Super League level.”

Croft joins Trinity's fight for survival, with Applegarth's side rock bottom of Super League after losing all 12 games to date.

Jack Croft is back at Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The outside back is ready to add to his 22 appearances for the club after cutting short his time with Brisbane Broncos' feeder team.

“I’m really pleased to be back at Wakefield and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead,” said Croft.

“It was good to be back at training this morning amongst the lads and our sole focus is on preparing for Catalans at the weekend.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career to date working under Mash (Applegarth), so I’m looking forward to working with him in the first-team environment.