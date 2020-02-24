Wakefield Trinity's Joe Arundel out for the season while Ryan Hampshire suffers broken jaw in defeat to Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD Trinity's Joe Arundel has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 campaign after rupturing his ACL in Friday night's defeat at Castleford Tigers.

The Trinity centre was withdrawn just before half time at Wheldon Road as Wakefield were beaten 32-15 by their derby rivals after leading 15-14 at the interval.

The centre, who signed a two-year deal last season, saw his 2019 campaign marred by injury as he managed just 11 appearances after sustaining a pectoral problem at the end of April.

Ryan Hampshire is also set for a spell on the sidelines and is expected to miss the next six weeks of action after breaking his jaw against the Tigers.

The 25-year-old from Wakefield has played in all of Trinity's fixtures so far this season, kicking nine goals in defeats to Castleford and Hull KR and in a win over Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, Romain Navarrete has been issued with a caution by the Rugby Football League's Match Review Panel for a dangerous contact in Friday's loss against Castleford.