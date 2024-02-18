Wakefield Trinity score whopping 110 points in rout of Newcastle Thunder as Mason Lino breaks record

Wolves failed to capitalise on a red card for Catalans’ Michael McIlorum at the start of the second half as last season’s Grand Final runners-up came away with the points.

Jordan Crowther was sin-binned in the closing stages as the visitors missed big chances to pile the pressure on Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgess said: “I’m really proud of the effort, we probably lost a bit of our discipline in the second half and we didn’t handle their red card as well as they did.

“I’m happy with the effort, disappointed with the result. Our defence showed some resolve in the first half and they got us just before the break with some miscommunication around a kick and a breakdown in our system.

“We probably didn’t match our intensity in the second half but it’s a great marker for round one and something to work with.

“We prepped great, our process was good but we need to tidy things up to help us to get the results, that is our challenge and it has been for a number of years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1895 Cup, Wakefield Trinity racked up a whopping 110 points to zero in reply away at Newcastle Thunder.

Wakefield's Mason Lino scored 38 points against Newcastle Thunder (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

Mason Lino broke the record for points scored in a single game with 38.

Wakefield will now play Barrow Raiders in the quarter-finals on the weekend of March 2/3.

In a lot more closer contest, Bradford Bulls won 26-18 at Keighley Cougars.