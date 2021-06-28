Wakefield Trinity secure prized capture of Huddersfield Giants' Lee Gaskell

Huddersfield Giants' Lee Gaskell in action against Hull FC on Friday night. (JOHN CLIFTON/SWPIX)

The former St Helens stand-off, 30, has once more impressed for Giants again this term, especially after switching to full-back earlier in the year.

That is a position he could play at Belle Vue next season after Chris Chester persuaded him to make the switch across West Yorkshire.

Gaskell, who had the option to sign a new deal at Giants and had other interest, has long been established as a player of genuine Super League quality.

He has also had spells with Salford and Bradford Bulls before switching to Huddersfield on a four-year deal at the end of 2017.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Wakefield next year and the challenge it's going to bring,” said Gaskell.

“I think they've got a really exciting squad there and I'm looking forward to playing with them.

"They play a way which excites me, and I see myself as an attacking threat, whether that be half-back, full-back or any other position.

Huddersfield Giants' Lee Gaskell (PAUL CURRIE/SWPIX)

“I like to throw the ball about and the way they play, I think, will suit my style.”

He added: “"There's some real good competition for places at Wakefield and any good team needs that.

“Max Jowitt at full-back is a terrific player and the halves in Jacob Miller and Mason Lino are quality, too.

“We'll all be pushing each other next year and I'm looking forward to working with those type of players.

"I had a really good chat with Chris Chester and he really sold the club to me.

“He made it clear that the club were really keen to bring me in and I'm now just excited to see where we can go."

Chester said: "I'm really pleased to sign a player of Lee Gaskell s quality.

"He's proved over the years he is a quality Super League player and his form in 2021 has been superb.

"Lee will add some quality to our backline and his versatility is valuable too, with his ability to slot in at full-back, half-back and centre easily.