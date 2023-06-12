Wakefield Trinity set to welcome back injured contingent for Hull KR trip

Wakefield Trinity could welcome back as many as a dozen players when they return to action at Hull KR on June 23.

Mark Applegarth's side defied their injury issues to claim a first win of the season in stunning fashion against Leeds Rhinos.

Depleted Trinity played the final 35 minutes with 12 men following Hugo Salabio's red card yet pulled off a remarkable 24-14 victory at Belle Vue.

Applegarth has dealt with an injury crisis from the early stages of the Super League campaign but that could be about to change on the other side of the break for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

"We’ve got about 12 players due back for the Hull KR game, barring Kelepi (Tanginoa) who has had surgery on his broken arm," said the Wakefield boss, whose team are four points from safety after a first win since August 2022.

"Most of the other injuries should be there or thereabouts so it creates competition for places. Some of the younger end of the squad have probably answered a few questions they had in their own head.

"Hopefully we can kick on and start putting some pressure on those teams around us.”

Applegarth fielded three debutants on Sunday, including Salabio and fellow French trialist Romain Franco.

Mark Applegarth celebrates his first win as head coach of Wakefield against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The winger made some key contributions, including Trinity's second try and a neat kick in behind that invited a trip from Ash Handley in a game-changing moment.

Applegarth admits it will be difficult to leave out the former Catalans Dragons man when his team travel to Craven Park.

"Romain has looked really sharp in training since we got him over," said Applegarth.

"He's been standing a lot of our outside backs up in training and sitting them down on their backside. We've all been thinking that we could have a player on our hands here.

Romain Franco enjoyed a debut to remember. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"What I like about him too is that he's got a good kicking game and backs himself. He looked dangerous every time he got the ball on that left side.

"He's definitely given me a positive selection headache, which makes a change. I'm really pleased for him."

The Challenge Cup break robs Trinity of the chance to back up a morale-boosting victory but Applegarth can see positives to having this weekend off.

"We've got a lot of busted bodies," he added.

"Jay Pitts should not have played. He was playing on one leg. He put his hand up for the team.