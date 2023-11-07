Wakefield Trinity sign Lachlan Walmsley as Halifax Panthers land big-name replacement

Wakefield Trinity have made another major statement of intent after paying an undisclosed fee to sign prolific tryscorer Lachlan Walmsley from Halifax Panthers.

The 25-year-old scored 68 tries in 54 games during his two-year stay at Halifax following an impressive spell with Whitehaven.

Walmsley, who was born in Australia but has represented Scotland on four occasions, joins Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley among the fresh faces at Trinity as the club prepare for life in the Championship under new boss Daryl Powell.

"I am delighted Lachlan has agreed to join Trinity for the next two seasons," said Powell.

"I believe he is a Super League player in the making. He is a great athlete whose ability to cross the tryline is right up there with the best in any competition in the world.

"He is young and ambitious which is a perfect fit for our club as we move into the future."

Halifax have moved swiftly to sign Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden as Walmsley's replacement.

The 32-year-old, who counts Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR among his former clubs, scored 111 tries in 121 games across two spells with the Tigers to establish himself as one of the best finishers in Super League.

Lachlan Walmsley was a standout performer for Halifax. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Speaking with Finny (Liam Finn, head coach) and the team at Halifax, I just thought this was the right move for me at this point in my career," said Eden.