Wakefield Trinity sign son of Bradford Bulls legend after taking advantage of quota rule change

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of New Zealand Warriors NSW Cup forward Isaiah Vagana on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old – son of Bradford Bulls legend Joe Vagana – made 24 appearances at reserve-grade level in Australia last year.

Vagana's regular game time in the NSW Cup enabled Trinity to take advantage of a recent amendment to visa requirements that makes it easier for clubs to sign young overseas talent.

Whereas previously the threshold was 50 per cent of NRL matches in the qualifying period or regular international appearances, now players aged 24 or under will be granted a governing body endorsement if they have featured in 75 per cent of games at NSW Cup or Queensland Cup level, in this case during the 2023 season.

Vagana, who can play at prop or in the back row, has been given the number 19 shirt and strengthens Daryl Powell's pack for the 2024 Championship campaign.