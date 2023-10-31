Wakefield Trinity star capped by England makes shock move to Doncaster RLFC
A statement shared by Trinity read: “Wakefield Trinity can confirm the release of Reece Lyne and join Championship side Doncaster RLFC.
“Reece recently completed his well earned benefit season with the club. He joined the club from Hull FC for the 2013 season and went on to play 11 seasons amassing 233 appearances scoring 64 tries for Trinity.
"Reece has been one of the most consistent centres in Super League and gained International honours representing England on 2 occasions during his period with the club.
"We wish to place on record our thanks to Reece for his immense contribution to Wakefield Trinity and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”
A veteran of Super League, Lyne will be dropping down a division to ply his trade in the second tier for Doncaster.
Doncaster’s chief executive Carl Hall said: "Reece is someone that Richard Horne knows really well. Rich tasked me with going to get him because he knows how well he'll fit into the group here.
"He's over the moon that we've got him because he knows what he'll bring to the group over the next three years.
"This is a really big signing for us and we're really pleased to get it done."