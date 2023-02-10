Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy breaks silence on Sydney Roosters speculation

Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy has confirmed he has held talks with Sydney Roosters over a potential move to the NRL.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with the Roosters on the back of a breakthrough debut campaign which saw him score 17 tries in 19 games, including a string of spectacular finishes.

Murphy is not short of suitors as he approaches the end of his contract but he insists his focus is on performing for Wakefield, starting against Catalans Dragons in round one next Friday.

"It's obviously great to be linked with such a prestigious club in the Roosters," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"There have been talks but a lot of clubs are trying to talk. It is very flattering and anyone is going to be happy about that but I'm pushing it to the side so I can focus on the upcoming game against Catalans.

"We've got a big season coming up."

Murphy came through the youth ranks at Belle Vue after being picked up by new Trinity boss Mark Applegarth while playing for Wakefield College.

The youngster has not ruled out extending his stay with Wakefield.

Lewis Murphy enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season in 2022. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've got a great relationship with Mash so there are no hard feelings in anything that happens," added Murphy.

"There is a possibility of staying here. There is a possibility for everything.

"I'm not letting it get to my head and am just focused on the next game."

Murphy is embracing the challenge of proving his 2022 exploits were no flash in the pan.

Lewis Murphy produced a series of eye-catching finishes in 2022. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"It was nice to get a breakthrough year in a lot of people's eyes and mine too,” he added.

"The attention was very strange, especially at the start. It happens all so quick.

"It is nice to hear but at the same time you've got to stay level-headed. You're going to get people going the opposite way and giving you criticism so you've got to take that in as well.