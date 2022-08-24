Wakefield Trinity suffer double blow at disciplinary hearing as Liam Hood and Kelepi Tanginoa learn fate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hood faced a tribunal on Tuesday evening after the Rugby Football League's match review panel charged the 30-year-old with a grade D offence, which has a suspension range of three to five matches.

Although he avoided the most serious punishment, Hood's year is over with only three rounds of the Super League campaign remaining.

He will miss Trinity's fixtures against Hull KR, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants.

Liam Hood's season is over (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Liam Hood of Wakefield Trinity has been found guilty of a Grade D shoulder charge in last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Hull FC," read an RFL statement.

"He has been suspended for three matches, and fined £500."

Wakefield team-mate Kelepi Tanginoa also appeared in front of the tribunal in an attempt to reduce his three-match ban for dangerous contact.

The forward challenged the grading but saw his appeal dismissed, meaning he will sit out the games against Rovers and Saints.

Kelepi Tanginoa will be available for the final game against Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The statement continued: "Wakefield Trinity’s appeal against the three-match suspension imposed on Kelepi Tanganoa for a Grade C charge of dangerous contact in their fixture against Wigan Warriors on August 14 was rejected – although it was not deemed frivolous.