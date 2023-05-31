Wakefield Trinity take ex-Catalans Dragons players on trial ahead of David Fifita return

Ex-Catalans Dragons outside back Romain Franco has been given the opportunity to earn a deal with Wakefield Trinity after joining the Super League strugglers on a 28-day trial.

The 24-year-old made a try-scoring debut for the Dragons in 2021 and went on to feature seven times before leaving the French club at the end of last season.

Franco linked up with St Esteve in Elite 1 – the top tier of French rugby league – but now has the opportunity to secure a return to Super League.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth was forced to make wholesale changes to his three-quarter line for last week's clash with the Dragons in Perpignan after seeing Tom Lineham and Lee Gaskell join Reece Lyne and Samisoni Langi on the sidelines.

Jorge Taufua and Liam Kay lined up on the wings, while Will Dagger and Jack Croft – who returned to the club last week – were Applegarth's centres.

Franco will be joined at Belle Vue by compatriot and former Catalans team-mate Hugo Salabio, who has also been given a 28-day trial.

The French prop, 22, played for Pia Donkeys during the recently concluded Elite 1 season. He made one Super League appearance during his time with Catalans.

Salabio bolsters Wakefield’s middle unit after Applegarth was left without Jai Whitbread and Renouf Atoni for the 36-6 defeat at Stade Gilbert Brutus, which extended his side’s winless start to 13 games.

Romain Franco left Catalans Dragons at the end of last season. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Trinity have received a major lift in their battle for survival after former favourite David Fifita answered the club's SOS.

The 33-year-old prop touched down in England yesterday and is expected to be confirmed as a Wakefield player later today.