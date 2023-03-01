Wakefield Trinity to host Huddersfield Giants as planned as hybrid pitch gets green light

Wakefield Trinity's home game against Huddersfield Giants will go ahead as planned after the hybrid pitch at Belle Vue passed an inspection.

The fixture was thrown into doubt after a complaint by Catalans Dragons forced a reinspection of the new surface at Belle Vue but Trinity have been given the green light to host the round three clash.

"Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture between Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants will go ahead as scheduled," read a statement.

"The playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium was inspected today (Wednesday), and the clubs have agreed that the match should go ahead.

"Monitoring of the surface will continue over the coming weeks."

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara expressed concern in the aftermath of the recent game at Belle Vue after several of his players were left with nasty cuts.

“That was a pretty tough game on a pitch where the boys have got no skin left on their legs – they are red raw," he said.

“It’s an issue, a big issue I think, for Wakefield moving forward for their players.

Belle Vue will host the game between Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants as planned. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I hadn’t seen anything like before in terms of the blisters and the blood in the dressing room from that field.

“If that’s the outcome, then I’m definitely not a fan of that pitch. It’s going to create issues, I’m sure."

After Saturday's win over Leigh Leopards, McNamara stated that seven Catalans players were on antibiotics for infected leg wounds.

Several members of Mark Applegarth’s Trinity squad were also left nursing cuts after the first Super League game of the season on the surface.

The pitch, which the club say is like a carpet with 95 per cent soil and natural grass and some plastic strands on top, had to be reinspected in light of Catalans’ complaints after originally being passed fit when it was first laid.