Wakefield Trinity trialist Hugo Salabio facing long ban after being hit with grade F charge

Wakefield Trinity trialist Hugo Salabio has been referred to a tribunal on a grade F charge after being sent off for a spear tackle on Leeds Rhinos half-back Richie Myler.

The prop, who made his Trinity debut in Sunday's 24-14 win, was given his marching orders early in the second half and is facing a long suspension that could put paid to his chances of earning a contract.

If found guilty, Salabio would sit out at least six matches under the normal suspension range.

The Frenchman linked up with Mark Applegarth's side two weeks ago on a 28-day trial.

Hugo Salabio is shown a red card against Leeds. (Photo: Nigel French/PA)

The match review panel notes read: "Driving player into ground on head or neck."

Trinity boss Applegarth had no complaints about the decision in his post-match press conference.

"It was a red," he said. "There's no question about it.

"I don't think there was any malice in it whatsoever and fair play to Richie for getting straight back up.

Wakefield's Hugo Salabio upends Leeds' Richie Myler. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I don't think there was any intent but there were no qualms from us. It was a deserved red card."

A first win of the season has come at a cost for Wakefield after Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh were hit with one-game bans for grade B offences.

Huddersfield Giants loanee Hewitt has been sanctioned for tripping, while fellow forward Eseh was charged with dangerous contact.

The pair will therefore miss next Friday's trip to Hull KR.

Leeds back-rower James McDonnell was charged with grade A dangerous contact but has escaped further punishment.

Catalans Dragons have suffered a double blow after losing Mitchell Pearce and Matt Whitley to suspension.

Veteran half-back Pearce has been handed a three-game ban for grade D striking in Saturday's big win over Hull KR, while forward Whitley will sit out Catalans' next match against Leigh Leopards following a grade C dangerous contact charge.

A total of 11 players were charged in the aftermath of round 15.

Hull KR hooker Jez Litten received a £250 fine for grade B kicking, while Castleford Tigers prop George Griffin avoided further punishment following a grade A dangerous contact charge.

