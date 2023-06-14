Wakefield Trinity trialist Hugo Salabio hit with long ban following red card against Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity trialist Hugo Salabio has been handed a seven-game ban for a spear tackle on Richie Myler during Sunday's win over Leeds Rhinos.

The prop, who is halfway through his 28-day trial, pleaded guilty to a grade F charge at a tribunal following his red card on debut.

Salabio was also fined £1,000 and must wait to discover what it means for his future at Belle Vue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield overcame the loss of the 22-year-old to stun their local rivals and claim a first victory of the season.

Wakefield's Hugo Salabio upends Leeds' Richie Myler. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth had no complaints about the decision at the time.

"It was a red," he said. "There's no question about it.

"I don't think there was any malice in it whatsoever and fair play to Richie for getting straight back up.