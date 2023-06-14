Wakefield Trinity trialist Hugo Salabio hit with long ban following red card against Leeds Rhinos

The prop, who is halfway through his 28-day trial, pleaded guilty to a grade F charge at a tribunal following his red card on debut.
Salabio was also fined £1,000 and must wait to discover what it means for his future at Belle Vue.
Wakefield overcame the loss of the 22-year-old to stun their local rivals and claim a first victory of the season.
Trinity boss Mark Applegarth had no complaints about the decision at the time.
"It was a red," he said. "There's no question about it.
"I don't think there was any malice in it whatsoever and fair play to Richie for getting straight back up.
"I don't think there was any intent but there were no qualms from us. It was a deserved red card."