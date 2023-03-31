Wakefield Trinity unable to slow down St Helens

Wakefield’s slim hopes of summoning a Betfred Super League miracle fell predictably flat at the Totally Wicked Stadium as St Helens delivered a ruthless second-half performance to fashion a 38-0 win.

Arriving at the home of the world champions pointless after six games and in the midst of a crippling injury crisis, Mark Applegarth’s men feared the worst when Mark Percival skipped over for the hosts’ opener with just seven minutes gone.

In fact the inevitable onslaught was delayed, and but for fumbles from Jai Whitbread and Mason Lino within the home 10, the visitors might even have headed into the half-time break with an improbable lead before they were made to pay for those missed opportunities.

Saints, who led 12-0 at the interval, were increasingly clinical as the minutes ticked by, with Tommy Makinson, Lewis Dodd, Jonny Lomax and a blistering brace from Konrad Hurrell adding to first-half tries from Percival and Will Hopoate, with Percival also kicking 10 points with boot.

St Helens’ Joey Lussick is tackled by Wakefield’s Jay Pitts (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yet the one-sided final scoreline could not entirely disguise a sluggish first hour from the hosts, who also lost prop Alex Walmsley in the early stages, and coach Paul Wellens will know they must improve ahead of their Good Friday trip to resurgent Wigan.

For Wakefield, who handed a debut to Will Dagger who joined the club in midweek in a swap deal which saw Cory Hall join Hull KR, it was a fourth ‘nilling’ in seven games.