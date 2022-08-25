Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity are six points clear of bottom side Toulouse Olympique with three games to go and have a 91-point advantage in the for and against column.

But Poching will not rest easy until Wakefield are mathematically safe, which will be confirmed if Trinity beat Hull KR or Toulouse lose at home to Catalans Dragons.

When asked how much he wanted to get it done and dusted tonight, Poching replied: "Very much so.

Willie Poching is ready to get the job done at Belle Vue. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've wanted to get it done for a while and that hasn't been through a lack of effort or will, especially in the last month or so.

"We understand that we've got to go again and roll our sleeves up to deliver the performance like we have done the last couple of weeks.

"We've got to take the challenge head on that Hull KR are going to bring us. They're a football team and still play dangerously, which they showed against St Helens right to the end."

Wakefield have pulled clear of danger thanks to three wins in four games, including a memorable victory over high-flying Wigan Warriors last time out at Belle Vue.

Wakefield Trinity were too good for Hull FC last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The incentive of completing the job in front of their own supporters is driving Trinity on as they prepare for three games in eight days.

"It's important," said Poching.

"It'd be a nice way to do it, especially in our last home game to give them a little bit extra to shout about. There is some merit in that too."

Although both teams still have something to play for in theory, tonight's game has effectively become a dead rubber.

Hull KR are out of the play-off race after losing to St Helens last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

While Toulouse are relying on a miracle to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, Hull KR have been left behind in the play-off race.

The Robins are four points adrift of the top six and face an impossible task given Castleford Tigers face Salford Red Devils in the penultimate round.

KR’s interim head coach Danny McGuire has turned his attention to repeating last season’s feat by finishing above bitter rivals Hull FC, their opponents in the final round.

"I get it and we've got to have that understanding of what it means to the fans," he said. "So I'm not going to play that down and say it's not important because I think it is.

"In the bigger picture, we'd like to be higher and like to be more set in the play-offs.

"If we're honest we've probably underachieved a little bit there but circumstances have happened.