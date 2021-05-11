Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone suffers setback

WAKEFIELD Trinity winger Tom Johnstone has suffered a setback recovering from his concussion issues and will not return against Leeds Rhinos.

By Dave Craven
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 6:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 8:51 am
Waiting game: Wakefield's Tom Johnstone is checked out after being injured against Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The England international had to be stood down for four weeks after receiving a head knock in successive games last month.

Johnstone departed the field for an HIA in the Challenge Cup exit against Catalans Dragons – having also suffered a concussion nine days earlier in the loss against Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

That four weeks is almost up and he hoped to be in contention for Friday’s Super League game at Emerald Headingley.

“I had a check-up with the specialist last week who said I could look at starting to ramp things up and see how I got on,” Johnstone told The Yorkshire Post.

“But the first heavy bike session I did I got symptoms back straight away. I had a migraine and some blurred vision so we had to dial it back again.

“We’re going to go see another specialist on Monday to have a look and see if they can give me any rehab’ to do.”

It has been a difficult start to the season for the World Cup hopeful whose only other game was the 28-20 loss at Leeds on the opening day when he scored two wonderful tries.

Castleford Tigers' Nathan Massey Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Johnstone, 25, said: “It’s obviously really important that we take it step by step.

“But the annoying thing is there’s no set timescale; with injuries I’ve had before I know when I will be back.

“It is getting very, very frustrating; I can’t do a lot. I’m wandering about and watching at training and it’s just frustrating as well as I can’t seem to get a run of games in a row.

“I played a couple of games, started to feel I’m playing well, hit some form and then I got another knock.

Blow: Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester will be without Tom Johnstone for a while longer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“But I have just got to do as I’m told and hopefully it will settle down and I can get back to it.”

Warrington Wolves captain Jack Hughes will miss Monday’s fixture against Huddersfield Giants after picking up a one-game ban and Catalans Dragons’ Gil Dudson is out of their game at Hull FC for the same reason.