Maximum points but Chester unhappy at Wakefield Trinity display in France

Wakefield coach Chris Chester was left with mixed feelings after watching his side continue their winning start to the season with a 16-14 victory against Catalans.

Tries from Reece Lyne, Tom Johnstone and David Fifita helped Trinity to victory in Perpignan as the hosts suffered a fourth straight defeat in Super League.

Wakefield sit level with leaders St Helens after three wins from as many games but Chester knows his side can improve on their showing in France.

“We were good in patches and not so good in others,” he said.

“I thought Catalans defended really, really well. They slowed the ruck down pretty good and they got plenty of numbers in and they caused us a lot of problems and we struggled to really march them down the field.

“We just leaked far too many penalties and we had some real poor discipline from certain individuals and we continually gave Catalans a leg up.

“We scored some good individual tries, but we were a little bit scratchy when we had the ball.

“There were a lot of our guys who were off their game, but we’re three from three and if someone had said that at the beginning of the season, I’d have taken that.

“We got the two points and that’s all that matters.”

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara felt his side had deserved to break their duck.

“It’s not often in rugby league that you don’t get out of the game what you deserve,” he said.

“In our sport, generally, the team that deserves to win generally wins most of the time. I thought we deserved to win tonight.

“I thought we did enough to win the game and unfortunately for us, given the position we are in, we ended up on the wrong side of a two-point game,” he added.

Catalans Dragons: Mead, Tierney, Gigot, Wiliame, Yaha, Bird, Albert, Casty, Da Costa, Moa, Jullien, Garcia, Baitieri. Substitutes: Anderson, Bousquet, Simon, Thornley.

Wakefield Trinity: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Finn, Fifita, Wood, England, Ashurst, Horo, Arona. Substitutes: Hampshire, Pauli, Huby, Baldwinson.

Referee: G Hewer (RFL).