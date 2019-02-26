Towering rugby league coach Peter Fox, dies

Legendary former rugby league coach Peter Fox has died, aged 85

Fox, brother of fellow greats Don and Neil Fox, was a towering figure of the sport in West Yorkshire, coaching Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Bramley, Bradford Northern and Leeds in the 1970s and 80s.

Peter Fox with his players back in 1978

He was in charge of Rovers when they crushed Bradford at Wembley to win the Challenge Cup in 1973 and steered Northern to the First Division championship twice, in 1979-80 and 80-81.

His other achievements included promotion to Division One with Bramley in 1976-77.

He also had spells as coach of Yorkshire, Great Britain - masterminding a famous win over Australia in 1978 - and England and later went on to become a respected media summariser.

In his playing days he turned out for Featherstone, Batley, Hull KR, Hunslet and Wakefield, making 245 senior appearances between 1953 and 1967.