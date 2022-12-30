Wakefield Trinity's James Ford wary of overstepping mark as he settles into life as a number two

After almost a decade in charge of York City Knights, James Ford has had to make a conscious effort not to overstep the mark in his early days as Mark Applegarth's number two at Wakefield Trinity.

Applegarth became Super League's youngest head coach in September following a successful apprenticeship as an assistant and head of youth.

The 38-year-old quickly made a shrewd appointment of his own after convincing old friend Ford to leave a top job in the Championship for a fresh challenge in Super League.

The pair first worked together at Wakefield College and then York as Applegarth took his first steps into club coaching as a player-assistant.

A role reversal sees Ford now report to Applegarth, which has taken time to get used to after being the main voice at York for so long.

"Is it much different? I'd say it's similar but more," Ford told The Yorkshire Post as he discussed his new role.

"At York, we trained three times a week, whereas we're in five days here. How we plan sessions, theme days, drills, simulations, games etc is the same.

"Mark and I have worked together before and have similar philosophies on stuff like that.

James Ford has swapped York City Knights for Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've had to put some triggers into my training to make sure I don't overstep the mark because I was a head coach for eight years.

"Me and Mark joked about it before I started that there might be the odd occasion here or there. I've put some things into practice to make sure that doesn't happen.

"I don't think it's happened yet but if it does, I'm sure Mark will let me know."

With a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the British game, Ford offers technical qualities as well as being an experienced head and a reassuring presence.

James Ford served a long apprenticeship at York City Knights. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 40-year-old is keen to prove himself at the top level away from the spotlight.

"I wouldn't say I'm in charge of any specific area," he said. "Mark is in charge as head coach and I want to reinforce that.

"But I'll have more impact on what we do with the ball than what we do without it. There's a lot of skill rotations, some of our unit stuff and philosophies on how we come out of yardage and what we do in midfield.

"That'll be the area I'll have the most influence on – but ultimately Mark is the head coach and we go with what he wants in the end."

James Ford led York City Knights to the 1895 Cup final at Wembley. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ford transformed York's fortunes during his time in charge, taking a club on the brink of extinction from the third tier to the upper echelons of the Championship.

Fresh from guiding the Knights to their first-ever Championship play-off win in September, Ford decided it was time for a change.

"I'd been at York for eight years as a head coach and a handful of years before that as a player," he said.

"I saw that club change significantly on and off the field. I do believe there's a lot of potential there but there's always a time to move on.

"The direction that club is going in is a promising one but it isn't 100 per cent the direction I would have steered it in.

"You're responsible for results on the field and if you're not 100 per cent aligned with certain things, that could make it a challenge. It doesn't mean what they're doing is wrong; it just means it's a little bit different and good luck to them.

"I do believe the club is close to the next step and challenging Featherstone, Halifax and Toulouse to win a place in Super League. Hopefully they get it right next year."

As the Knights continue to court a seat at the top table, Trinity will be out to strengthen their Super League status in 2023.

For Ford, it is a step up that has been years in the making.

"I've looked at opportunities at Super League clubs before and it's not quite worked out," he said. "Mark offered me this role and I'm really enjoying it.

"It's where I want to be. I want to be in Super League challenging myself against the best coaches and working with the best players in the country."

Although he is fully committed to helping Applegarth make his way as a head coach, the end goal is to land a top job in Super League.

"Mark knows," added Ford. "We spoke about it at great length.

"I'm here to assist the best I possibly can and develop myself to move on and fulfil my own ambitions."

Ford's new role at Wakefield does not carry the same weight of responsibility, with that instead falling onto the shoulders of Applegarth.

He has full faith that the rookie head coach will prove his doubters wrong.

"I absolutely do," said Ford.

"He's got a great work ethic, is a good planner and clearly thinks a lot about this playing group and this city. The passion oozes out of him.