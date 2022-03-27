Warrington Wolves 12 Wakefield Trinity 16: ‘Heart and character’ inflicts painful double

Trinity's head coach Willie Poching. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Trinity completed a 38-22 Super League success over the Wolves on the same ground eight days earlier and followed that up with another well-deserved success to earn a home tie against Wigan in two weeks’ time.

Mason Lino was once again in superb form for the victors and was a constant thorn in the Warrington defence, kicking two goals as Trinity ran in tries from Lewis Murphy, Reece Lyne and Corey Hall.

It was another disappointing effort from Wolves as they slipped to a fourth successive defeat, despite tries from Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis and two conversions from Gareth Widdop.

Wakefield coach Willie Poching praised the fighting spirit of his side.

Poching said: “The heart and character the guys showed got us home in the end.

“They showed some spirit to stick in the game and I felt we were a fair way off the pace at half-time as, while we had a fair bit of ball, we weren’t defending good enough.

“We took some confidence from being only 12-6 down on the scoreboard and we needed to adjust our attitude and efforts and thankfully we did that.

“With the scoreboard being tight right until the end we had to fight and claw back the lead and hold on to it and I’m really proud of them for doing that.

“We came up with some smart football to close the game out as well.

“It has not been the case all year, where we have not got the rewards for our efforts, but if you stick in the fight long enough and keep going and trust the processes and believe in each other you get the rewards

“We had a similar start to last weekend and any team with pace like Warrington can hurt you,” he added.

Warrington Wolves: Thewlis, Charnley, Mata’utia, King, Wrench, Widdop, Williams, Mulhern, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Robson, Holmes. Substitutes: Philbin, D. Clark, Magoulias, Davis.