Forty minutes in and Castleford's season was on the line after a lacklustre showing that went against everything their coach had said in the build-up.

To say the break came at the right time for the Tigers would be an understatement, allowing Radford to get his troops together and ram home his pre-match message.

Inspired by Danny Richardson, whose drop goal ultimately proved to be the difference, Castleford dragged themselves off the canvas to overturn a 12-0 deficit and claim two precious points in the battle for the play-offs.

The 19-18 victory sets up a blockbuster clash with sixth-placed Salford Red Devils at Wheldon Road on Monday.

The top-six rivals are locked on 26 points in the table following Salford's win over Hull FC.

As Castleford walked away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium, they could feel fortunate to have come up against a Warrington side that have a habit of collapsing.

It was do or die in Radford's eyes but there was a lack of urgency in a flat first-half performance.

Danny Richardson was at his influential best. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Tigers were their own worst enemies with and without the ball to give Warrington a leg up in their final home game of the season.

Castleford gave away a series of penalties for high tackles and turned the ball over cheaply time and again.

The impressive Matt Dufty fired an early warning shot when his grubber kick just ran away from Josh Thewlis.

The Warrington pair were not to be denied in the eighth minute as they combined to open the scoring following a loose pass into touch by Greg Eden.

Danny Richardson celebrates his drop goal. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Thewlis split open the Castleford defence and even a last-ditch effort by Eden could not deny the hosts.

With the Tigers in scramble mode on the last tackle, Dufty demanded the ball and charged over for his first Super League try.

It quickly went from bad to worse for Radford's men as the Wire took a firm grip on the match.

After losing Gareth O'Brien to injury, Castleford were punished for passive defence when Stefan Ratchford jinked his way over under the posts.

The half-back added the extras to make it 12-0 after 15 minutes, a scoreline that told the tale of a one-sided opening.

With Castleford on the ropes, Dufty was pulled back for obstruction and Tigers old boy Peter Mata'utia bombed a certain try after picking the wrong option.

Such was the home side's dominance, Castleford did not venture into Warrington's 20 once in the opening half an hour.

The Tigers suffered another blow when Kenny Edwards was forced off with a head injury but appeared to have a lifeline out of nowhere.

Eden's eyes lit up after pouching a poor kick from Ratchford five metres from his own line and he looked destined to score as he raced clear in trademark fashion.

But he did not bargain for the pace of Dufty who produced a lung-busting effort to deny Eden just short of the line.

Instead of composing themselves, Castleford forced a pass on the next play and saw it intercepted by Thewlis.

Despite that near miss, the half-time scoreline flattered the Tigers and something special was required to keep their season alive.

Whatever Radford said during the interval, it worked.

Led by the influential Richardson in his role as the only specialist half-back, Castleford were a different side after the break.

Playing with energy and intent, the Tigers enjoyed their first period of sustained pressure and made it count.

Richardson was the creator, sending a neat kick into the in-goal area that was finished by Jake Mamo against his old club.

The momentum was with Castleford and they were in again on 54 minutes when Richardson put Derrell Olpherts over in the corner with a superb long pass.

Richardson nailed the touchline conversion to level the scores and leave the Tigers in the box seat all of a sudden.

Mata'utia went close as Warrington threatened from a kick to the corner but it was Castleford that struck the next blow thanks to smart play by Richardson.

Although there were still 16 minutes left on the clock when Richardson knocked over a drop goal, it felt like a crucial moment with Castleford's season on the line.

The one-pointer nudged the Tigers ahead for the first time and they appeared to be out of sight when Olpherts flew over in the corner from a scrum play and Richardson made it 19-12 with another nerveless kick.

But Mata'utia had other ideas, collecting his own kick to score out wide and allow Ratchford to reduce the deficit to a point.

It was a frenetic final five minutes but Castleford dug deep and knew they were home when George Williams' 45-metre drop goal attempt dribbled dead.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Minikin, Mata'utia, Wardle, Thewlis, Ratchford, Williams, Bullock, D Clark, Mulhern, Harrison, Holmes, J Clark.

Substitutes: Currie, Walker, Mikaele, Thomas.

Castleford Tigers: Eden, Olpherts, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Faraimo, O'Brien, Richardson, Massey, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Substitutes: Mamo, Watts, Lawler, Martin.