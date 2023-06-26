Warrington Wolves forward hit with ban ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash as nine Super League players charged

Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison has been handed a two-game ban for the hip-drop tackle that left Castleford Tigers stalwart Nathan Massey nursing a knee injury.

Harrison was sin-binned in the early stages of last week's match at Wheldon Road and has subsequently been charged with grade D dangerous contact.

Barring a successful appeal, the England international will sit out Thursday's clash with hometown club Leeds Rhinos and next week's home date with St Helens. He has also been fined £250.

Castleford have been left sweating over the injury to Massey, who is in the final year of his contract.

In Friday's post-match press conference, Tigers boss Andy Last said: “It’s a nasty one. He looks like he’s done some ligament damage so I don’t think we will be seeing Mass for a few weeks.”

Harrison received support from Massey in the aftermath of the challenge, with the Castleford prop stressing that it was purely accidental.

"Just like to say there was no malice in the tackle at all & @jamesharrison96 was the first to contact me and offer apology," tweeted Massey.

Harrison was the only Super League player banned following a review of the round 16 fixtures.

James Harrison is the only Super League player suspended this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull KR pair Fouad Yaha and Yusuf Aydin and Wakefield Trinity utility back Will Dagger were among five players hit with fines.