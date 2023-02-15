Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire hit with huge ban on eve of Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos

The former Australia forward – an off-season arrival from St George Illawarra Dragons – was sent off in the recent friendly against Leigh Leopards and subsequently referred to a tribunal on a grade F charge of unacceptable language.
McGuire was found guilty of 'disability discrimination' on Tuesday evening, leaving him facing up to sitting out the first quarter of his debut season in Super League.
As well as tomorrow's round one clash with the Rhinos, the 32-year-old will miss the games against Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC.
McGuire has also been fined £1,000 and is required to undertake mandatory education.
Leigh forward Tom Amone also faced the tribunal on the same charge after being placed on report following the incident but he was found not guilty.