Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire hit with huge ban on eve of Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves have suffered a major setback on the eve of their Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos after new signing Josh McGuire was hit with a seven-game ban.

The former Australia forward – an off-season arrival from St George Illawarra Dragons – was sent off in the recent friendly against Leigh Leopards and subsequently referred to a tribunal on a grade F charge of unacceptable language.

McGuire was found guilty of 'disability discrimination' on Tuesday evening, leaving him facing up to sitting out the first quarter of his debut season in Super League.

As well as tomorrow's round one clash with the Rhinos, the 32-year-old will miss the games against Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC.

Josh McGuire is one of Warrington Wolves' big-name signings for 2023. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

McGuire has also been fined £1,000 and is required to undertake mandatory education.