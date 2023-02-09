Warrington Wolves new boy hit with grade F charge as Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos stars discover fate

Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire is set to sit out next Thursday's Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos after being referred to a tribunal on a grade F charge of unacceptable language.

The former Australia international – an off-season arrival from St George Illawarra Dragons – was sent off in last week's friendly against Leigh Leopards and is now potentially facing a minimum six-game ban after being cited by the match review panel.

The notes read: "Verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language."

After taking on the Rhinos, Warrington travel to Huddersfield Giants in round two before trips to Hull KR and Castleford Tigers in March.

Leigh forward Tom Amone will also face next Tuesday's tribunal on the same charge after being placed on report following the incident.

Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote has avoided a ban after being fined £250 for a grade B charge of other striking in last week's trial game against Leeds.

Coote was sin-binned after retaliating to a high tackle by Rhinos half-back Aidan Sezer but the offence carries a fine rather than a suspension under the changes to sentencing guidelines introduced for the 2023 season.

Sezer will face no further action for the challenge that sparked the melee and earned him a yellow card.

Josh McGuire could miss the early weeks of the new season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Opponent is falling and player does not swing arm into contact," noted the panel.

Rovers forward Elliot Minchella was also sin-binned in the game at Craven Park but he too has escaped further punishment.