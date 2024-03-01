The Wolves beat 12-man Hull FC last week to get off the mark under Sam Burgess after losing their opening game at Catalans Dragons.

Warrington have flattered to deceive in recent times, finishing 11th in 2022 before fading badly last season.

Mellor views the Wolves as a team that can be rattled.

"With Warrington, you can either get a great side or a really poor side," said Mellor. "As a team, you determine which side you get from Warrington.

"If we let them, we'll get a really strong, physical, Australian-style side that are going to come and bash the front door in.

"But if we take it to them and change that in our favour, we'll hopefully get a team that shut up shop and might take a backward step."

Mellor is back in contention after missing the opening two rounds with a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

Alex Mellor is poised to make his first appearance of the year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Castleford are still waiting for their first win under Craig Lingard but Mellor has seen enough to convince him the Tigers are a different animal in 2024.

"I feel like it’s coming," he said. "I feel like it's so close.

"There’s probably just been a few moments in games that have let us down – big momentum swings. If we put that to bed and deal with things better, I think we’ll get a string of wins going.

"It is a real buy-in this year, a really close-knit group. Craig has led that and brought us together really well.

Jason Qareqare picked up an injury at Salford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“Togetherness only gets you so far. We still need to have ice in our veins at certain times and learn how to cope with different situations, which we are doing.

"We are getting there and I’m sure within the next couple of weeks we’ll start to put some really good performances together.

Mellor's return is a welcome one for Lingard after losing Danny Richardson and Jason Qareqare to head and ankle injuries respectively.

Josh Simm is set to make his first start for Castleford as Qareqare's replacement.

The young winger sustained the injury in last week’s defeat at Salford Red Devils.

"He's in for an op next week and we're looking at between six and 10 weeks depending on how he rehabs," said Lingard, who remains without Paul McShane, George Griffin, Sylvester Namo, Liam Watts and Josh Hodson.

"He played the whole game. It wasn't until he came in for treatment the day after the game that it was flagged up.

"He did it in the first half as well so he did well to get through the game.