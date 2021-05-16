Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants - We need to find a way to stop Greg Inglis warns Kenny Edwards

Giants head to Warrington Wolves for the live televised game having finally picked up their first Super League win of the season in their last league outing.

Improving Huddersfield defeated Leeds Rhinos 14-13 to end a four-game losing start and then pushed champions St Helens close 23-18 in a closely fought Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Kiwi second-row Edwards, 31, said: “We probably haven’t achieved what we want to early on but it’s a long season. We’ve put in a good couple of performances. We played Saints a couple of weeks ago and lost by eight and then in the Challenge Cup last weekend we were up at half-time.

“That shows where we’re heading. There is still a long way to go for us. But the challenge for us, and what Watto has been hammering into us, is that it’s easy to turn up against Saints as we know if we don’t we’ll have 50 put on us.

“We’ve had a couple of games this year like when we went up to Hull KR and just thought it was going to happen and we got blown off the park. Our aim now is that we have to turn up week in week out, starting with Warrington.”

Much of the talk around Wolves, of course, is on Greg Inglis, the Australian legend who Edwards regularly faced while playing for NRL’s Parramatta Eels.

“Warrington played before us in the Cup quarters last week and all our young English boys were just standing on the sidelines in awe watching GI,” he said.

Right direction: Huddersfield Giants' Kenny Edwards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“They were thinking ‘this is Greg Inglis who I’ve seen in State of Origin and was the best player in the world’.

“They saw him run past with that massive frame of his. He looked fit. We know we have to go with the right attitude Monday.

“But they have threats all over the park. Blake Austin has been in and out of the team the last few weeks but when he’s on he’s the best five-eighth (stand-off) in the world with his running game.”

Marquee signing Austin has largely been out of favour for Steve Price’s side and has reportedly been offered to other Super League clubs.

World class: Warrington's former Australia star Greg Inglis. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He came in as they beat Catalans Dragons in the Cup after Stefan Ratchford pulled up in the warm-up but both are named in the 21-man squad tonight when Giants also welcome back young centre Jake Wardle.

Meanwhile, Edwards, in his second season with Giants, has discovered some fine form. Asked about his future plans, the ex-Catalans forward said: “I’ve got another year after this.

“I’m still young in my mind. I have been away from Australia and my kids have been away from home for a while.

“With all this lockdown that has been happening it has been a bit tough. I’m not too sure outside of next year contract-wise.

“My focus right now is to get Giants up. We had all the talk pre-season but we just haven’t lived up to that yet.

“If we can get a win on Monday, though, we’ve got a good month of games on the trot where we can start climbing the table.”