Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity: Reece Lyne backs Tom Johnstone to respond to England snub

Lyne was due to take part in an England session this week, which was cancelled because of injuries to a “significant” number of players in the wake of Super League round five.

Johnstone was not selected, but his Trinity colleague reckons he still has time to force his way into England coach Shaun Wane’s plans.

“It was a really big boost for me, but it is still early days,” he stated.

TOM JOHNSTONE: Wakefield Trinity star was not included in England’s latest training squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“It is still a while until the mid-season game and the World Cup is a long way off.

“I had a little chat with Tom, I got kicked out of the group this time last season and ended up playing in both games, so it’s not the be-all and end-all.

“You just have to focus on your form and that kind of stuff will take care of itself.”

Trinity travel to Warrington Wolves this afternoon in the first of two visits in eight days.

REECE LYNE: Was in a similar position to Tom Johnstone last season. Picture: Tony Johnson

After today’s Super League meeting, they return to HJ Stadium a week tomorrow for a Challenge Cup sixth round tie.

“It seems to happen to us quite a lot,” said Lyne of facing the same opposition in successive games.

“We had it with Catalans two years ago, but I don’t think it will have any impact.

“The Cup is a different competition and it comes down to on the day.

“There could be injuries or suspensions from this week so we are just focusing on [today].

“We haven’t looked at the Challenge Cup yet, but it will make the prep’ a bit easier for next week for the coaches.”

Wakefield, who welcome back captain Jacob Miller from a concussion layoff, are on the back of their first win of the season, at home to Toulouse Olympique eight days ago.

Lyne said: “The boys have been going all right, but to get two points on the board – especially with the importance around that game, with Toulouse being on zero points as well – has given us real confidence going into this week.

“You can get into a habit of losing and certainly of winning.

“The boys have had smiles on their faces at training this week and we’re really looking forward to [today].

“It’s on Channel 4 as well, the first time for the club, so it is exciting and we’re looking to put a good performance in.”