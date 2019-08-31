WATCH: Huddersfield Giants boss Simon Woolford hails character of his side as they stun Hull FC to move closer to safety

Huddersfield Giants boss Simon Woolford hailed a "tremendous" win as his side upset Hull FC to pull clear of the relegation spot.

The West Yorkshire club prospered 22-12 at KCOM Stadium, late tries from 19-year-old Louis Senior and Matt Frawley seeing them come from behind to earn a crucial victory.

Huddersfield Giants' Matt Frawley celebrates his match-clinching try (PIC: BRUCE ROLLINSON)

Huddersfield had started level-bottom with London Broncos and Hull KR but are now two points clear with just a couple of games remaining.

But Hull - who would have gone second with a victory - are left nervous in the final play-offs spot of fifth and they were booed off by their own fans at the end.

That did not matter to Woolford who only had praise for his side as they took a massive step towards securing Super League safety.

"It's obviously a huge relief for the players and the club," he said, Giants visiting leaders St Helens next before rounding off at home to Catalans Dragons.

Hull FC's Scott Taylor on the charge. (PIC: BRUCE ROLLINSON)

"It was tremendous. We defended our goal line there for long periods in the second half.

"In previous weeks in those types of occasions we'd have buckled.

"I think at half-time we were a little bit unlucky to be behind. I knew we were going to come on over the top of them in the second half.

"Thankfully we came up with some big plays when we needed to."

Hull FC's Mickey Paea is all wrapped up by Huddersfield's defence. (PIC: BRUCE ROLLINSON)

Huddersfield trailed 12-10 at the break, Jermaine McGillvary and Aaron Murphy getting their tries, but their resilient defence kept Hull scoreless in the second period.

Jamie Shaul and Bureta Faraimo touched down for Lee Radford's side but he was left to rue yet another poor home display that leaves their play-off chances in doubt.

Hull visit Castleford Tigers on Thursday knowing if they lose again Castleford will replace them in fifth with just a home game against leaders St Helens remaining.

"I'm massively disappointed and obviously frustrated with the result," he said, having seen his side struggle to create any clear-cut chances in the second period despite plenty of pressure.

"I thought there was not a lot between the two sides. We conceded four tries and that has resulted in a loss.

"There were some key moments which didn't go our way.

"I don't think effort was a worry. There was a lot of effort. We need more from important people in our team to capitalise (on chances)."