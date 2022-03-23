Watch the dangerous tackle that earned Huddersfield Giants half-back Will Pryce a lengthy suspension

The 19-year-old was dismissed in the final quarter of the game following a dangerous tackle on Hull winger Connor Wynne and on Monday was issued with Grade F charge for a dangerous throw.

The incident was refereed to an independent disciplinary tribunal and following the conclusion of the hearing a suspension of 10 matches was issued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pryce had previously been found guilty of a dangerous throw during an Academy game against Bradford Bulls in May last year.

He has also been fined £500.

The half-back will be absent for this weekend's Challenge Cup contest at Barrow Raiders. The ban will see him sidelined until June.

Following his dismissal but prior to his suspension, Giants head coach Ian Watson said: “It is a big lesson for him to learn. He is devastated in the changing room.

"He knows he has messed up, what he has got to do now is lick his wounds and see what consequences come on the back of those actions and then learn from them.”

BANNED: Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com