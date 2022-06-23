The game was in the balance in the early stages of the second half but Saints ran away with it, finishing with eight tries to extend their advantage at the top of Super League to six points.

Leeds lost Bodene Thompson and James Bentley to yellow cards, while Zane Tetevano saw red for a wild high tackle on Konrad Hurrell.

The defending champions had several tries signed off by the video referee with Smith hinting that he felt the Rhinos were hard done by.

Leeds Rhinos were well beaten at the Totally Wicked Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We lost a bit of composure but at 20-12 I thought it was really game on there," said the Leeds head coach.

"The energy was pretty even and it was a good, hard battle at that point.

"We came to play and had a good crack. We had good intent with our defence and stretched them a few times early in the piece.

"A few things happened where it was pretty hard to tell whether it was a try. Some days you just need a bit of that to go your way against a top-end team like those games."

Joe Batchelor celebrates his try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

On Regan Grace's try to make it 16-6 just before half-time, Smith added: "I thought it was a critical moment. The ball clearly moves in his arms."

Leeds unravelled in the closing stages as they let their frustrations get the better of them.

Smith refused to be drawn on the decisions that saw three of his players sent from the field, although he was critical of Bentley's professional foul.

"I haven't seen the replays of them," said Smith.

"I thought Bodene got caught off balance and I don't know whether he made first contact with his hands or not.

"The tackle on Hurrell looked spectacular but again I haven't seen the point of contact on the replay."