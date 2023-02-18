Hull FC head coach Tony Smith has stressed the importance of getting the fans onside early after two forgettable seasons.

The Black and Whites suffered dramatic collapses in each of their campaigns under Brett Hodgson, with a series of home hammerings at the end of last year leaving a section of the club's support disillusioned.

Smith has been tasked with arresting the slide and ushering in a bright new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a bumper crowd expected for Sunday's visit of Castleford Tigers, Smith is determined to start on the right note.

"It is important," he said.

"I hope they see what I've seen in pre-season. I'm not sure any fans can expect their team to win but they do expect their team to try really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important that we show character and effort to our home supporters. We owe them a bit from our recent past.

"Some of them will probably need some convincing and there are probably a few who are apprehensive and not coming back yet. We need to convince them to come back and jump on board with us."

Tony Smith is set for his first Super League game in charge of the Black and Whites. (Photo: Hull FC)

The round one clash will be Smith's first taste of the MKM Stadium atmosphere from inside the home camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With new signings Tex Hoy, Liam Sutcliffe, Jake Clifford and Brad Dwyer all set to feature, Smith is eagerly anticipating the start of Hull's season.

"I'm really excited," he said.

"I'm always excited at the start of a new season but even more so when it's a new club and new people that you've been working with.

Hull FC during a training session at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's an air of going into the unknown as well. That in itself creates a bit of excitement."

Like Hull, Castleford have fresh faces in key positions with Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller set to line up in the halves in the Super League opener.

Although the duo have yet to link up together, Smith is wary of their individual qualities.

"They're very dangerous and potent in attack," said Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Miller is poised for his first appearance in Castleford Tigers colours. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Jacob Miller is as good as any half-back in the comp inside the opposition 20. He's dangerous and can make things happen there.

"Widdop is dangerous with the ball all over the park and is a great kicker. That keeps you on your toes.

"We're going to have to be right on it and concentrate all the way through with players like them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're under no illusions about the competition we're up against in week one. That's going to make it tough but hopefully we can do the tough stuff, match what they throw at us and throw a bit more at them."

Castleford will arrive at the MKM Stadium at the end of a week overshadowed by Joe Westerman's off-field scandal.

Tigers boss Lee Radford is hoping to see positive signs from his team after just missing out on the play-offs last year.

"These early fixtures are very much about finding out a little bit about yourselves and dealing with a bit of adversity by physically challenging yourselves," he said. "It's about getting up to speed for a long campaign."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On having a first-choice spine available after an injury-ravaged 2022, Radford added: “I’m really looking forward to it and I hope we get to see it an awful lot this year.