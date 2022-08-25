Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers failed to ask any questions of their hosts in the first half and were fortunate to go in at the break only 12-0 behind.

Castleford were a different team after the interval but Radford stressed that he did not need to deliver the hairdryer treatment.

"I was very, very calm at half-time," said Radford, who confirmed Kenny Edwards failed a HIA and Gareth O'Brien will undergo scans on a knee injury.

Castleford Tigers recovered from a shocking first half to beat Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I've just never seen a game of rugby league like that. We had a 27 per cent completion rate in the first half.

"We forgot how to dummy-half pass, run with the ball and play the ball. To go in only 12-0 down was unreal because we literally just defended for 40 minutes.

"I used the expression at half-time: we played like we had a wet finger in a socket with the ball."

Danny Richardson inspired the comeback in his role as the only specialist half-back, laying on two tries to go with his three conversions and a vital drop goal.

Salford Red Devils' win over Hull FC means Castleford remain outside the top six on points difference ahead of a crunch clash between the sides at Wheldon Road on Monday.

Radford reiterated that the Tigers need to win all their games to qualify for the play-offs.

"It was the be-all and end-all tonight," said Radford, whose team face Leeds Rhinos in the final round. "We needed to win this.

"To win it in that manner doesn't surprise me one bit with this crew.

"The play-offs started tonight for us. We couldn't afford to lose tonight with our points difference. We need three from three."

While he was relieved to collect the two points, Radford conceded that Castleford must improve to defeat the in-form Red Devils.

"Nailed on we'll need to be better than that to beat Salford," he added.