Only six Rhinos players on show at Old Trafford had previous experience of the Super League decider, with Handley among the debutants.

“I don’t think we’ll forget this moment when next year comes around,” he said.

“It was a lot of people’s – mine included – first time in a Grand Final and we can only learn from it.

“Hopefully we’ll come back better and stronger next year. I’ve not played in front of a crowd like that before and we’ll be better for the whole experience. After a few weeks, we’ll be able to take a lot from it.”

It proved to be a game too far for a Leeds outfit that defied the odds to reach a first Grand Final in five years.

The Rhinos could have no complaints after going down 24-12 to Kristian Woolf's all-conquering Saints, but Handley was able to look back with pride on a journey that took Leeds from 11th to Old Trafford in the space of five months under Rohan Smith.

“If we reflect on the whole year, no-one thought we’d get to this point so it has been a tremendous effort from everyone involved,” said Handley.

Ash Handley, second left, stands head bowed at full-time. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“All the boys have bought into Rohan’s way. What he has done for this club has been amazing and it’s great to be a part of.

“In weeks to come we will probably think it was a good achievement to get here but we are all hurting at the moment.

“It is pretty tough but it has been a great achievement for us and it’s onwards and upwards.”

The winger was a surprise inclusion at Old Trafford just three weeks on from breaking a bone in his foot.

Harry Newman is consoled by James Bentley at full-time. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Handley missed the play-off wins over Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors but went above and beyond to feature in the Grand Final.

“I’ve had a lot of help from the backroom staff to get myself fit," he said.

“It was initially an eight-week injury and I managed to get back in three so credit to them.