Tony Smith has confirmed that Hull FC will lose Jake Clifford at the end of the campaign after the Australian half-back opted to rejoin North Queensland Cowboys.

The 25-year-old joined the Black and Whites on a two-year deal from Newcastle Knights ahead of this season but has activated an NRL clause to sign for the Cowboys, where he began his career.

Clifford has been a standout performer in Super League since his arrival, scoring six tries and laying on 14 more to quickly establish himself as the heartbeat of Smith's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a major blow for the Black and Whites as they plan for 2024 but Smith is philosophical about the loss of his chief playmaker.

"Out of all the possibilities, I knew the Cowboys were the one he would like the most," said Smith.

"I would probably say too that this was the only club he would have chosen after one season.

"I think if it had been anybody else come knocking then he probably would have seen out his two years here, but because it is home for both him and his wife, her family is from that region as well, and with a young child, that pull was far too great in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jake's really enjoyed his time here and has settled really well but getting back to North Queensland was just a little bit too much.

Jake Clifford has been a star performer since his arrival. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Did we know that could happen? Absolutely. We made the arrangement for him to come with all eyes wide open. I knew that he had a desire to go back to the NRL and part of my remit was to help him do that.

"I was optimistic that he would play well and if he played well, that would draw attention. We've benefited from that. It was well worth it."

Hull reportedly offered Clifford a significant pay rise that trumped the deal the Cowboys were offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the lure of a return to the NRL with North Queensland proved too strong.

Jake Clifford celebrates a try against St Helens. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It wasn't a money decision for Cliff," added Smith. "It was a case of him getting the opportunity to go back to North Queensland.

"He wasn't unhappy here. It's been a really good experience for him and he's learned and improved loads.

"If he ever decides to come back to Super League, I'd love to coach him again. He's really bought into the club and what we're about here. I'm sure we'll be held close to his heart as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's not done yet. He's a good pro and a good young man. He's fully committed to his team-mates and club and will put in his best efforts for the remainder of the season."

Clifford's departure will leave the Black and Whites looking for a new number seven for the third year in a row after Luke Gale lasted just one season at the MKM Stadium.

Smith is willing to play the waiting game in his pursuit of a high-class replacement for Clifford.

"We've always had a list together because of the circumstances he could leave," said the Hull boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That always happens behind the scenes and you pursue and you make enquiries. That's been there just in case.