Andy Last has confirmed Castleford Tigers remain on the lookout for reinforcements after signing Hull KR back-rower Luis Johnson on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old linked up with the Tigers ahead of Thursday's crunch clash with Wakefield Trinity in a deal that could become permanent at the end of the year.

With the recruitment market a hive of activity as clubs look to tweak their squads, more movement is likely at Castleford.

"We're actively looking," said Last.

"We've obviously brought Luis Johnson in from Hull KR. He's a player of good profile and a good age with good experience.

"He'll add to us and increase competition for places which is what we need.

"Numerous clubs are looking to do a little bit of wheeling and dealing. We're one of those clubs."

Last, who took over from Lee Radford on an interim basis in early March, is open to a trade with another Super League club.

Andy Last has been in interim charge since the start of March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Tigers have the scope to recruit an overseas player following the recent departure of Jake Mamo.

"It's a bit of a crazy time and a new experience for me from a head coach's point of view," he added.

"Your phone is ringing and lots of clubs from the Championship are asking if we've got any players available for loans and there's some talk with regards to Super League players making some swaps.

"If the right player becomes available, we've got a quota spot we can use and there's a little bit of cap space – but it has to be the right deal for all parties."

Castleford Tigers were edged out in Perpignan last time out. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

Last is set for an interview with the powers that be at Wheldon Road next week as the club edge closer to appointing a permanent head coach.

With clubs free to speak to off-contract players from May 1, Last views the upcoming period as an important one.

The England assistant coach knows a win against fellow strugglers Wakefield is imperative if he is to land the Castleford job permanently.

"I think so," said Last, who also gained experience as an assistant coach at Hull FC and Trinity.

"Every game is important from my point of view in regards to my application.

"I know behind the scenes some applicants are having interviews and putting CVs in but I'm living my application.

"Leeds was a great advertisement for what I'm about and what I want the team to be about. Warrington wasn't but Catalans was and hopefully we get a good solid performance against Wakefield.

"I've been the assistant at numerous clubs for a while and feel as though I've got the experience. It's just getting that opportunity to take the next step.

"I love the game, am a bit of an anorak and love what Castleford is all about. There's a project there. They’re doing some good work behind the scenes with the youth.