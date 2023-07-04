Nene Macdonald has become the latest player to commit his long-term future to Leeds Rhinos after signing a new four-year contract.

The Papua New Guinea international joined Leeds from Leigh Leopards in pre-season on an initial two-year deal but will now stay at Headingley until at least the end of 2027.

Macdonald has made a strong start to life with the Rhinos, with the outside back ranking fifth for both metres made and tackle busts after featuring in all but three games so far this year.

“I am really excited to commit my future to the club," he said.

"It was a big decision for me and my family, especially because of all the guys back home in Australia. It was almost an easy decision in the end, though, as the club have looked after me and I have felt nothing but love since I arrived at Leeds.

"It has been great to get to know the city as well and I have grown to love it here. It has been so welcoming since the first day that I arrived.

“I think it is an amazing club and I believe we are going to do amazing things. I want to win Grand Finals and Challenge Cups and be part of a team that sets the bar high again, just as it used to be here at Leeds."

Macdonald is the sixth player to extend his time with Leeds in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of Jack Sinfield, Ash Handley, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone and Max Simpson.

Nene Macdonald has been a standout performer in his first season with Leeds. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said: “I am delighted for Nene that he has agreed a long term deal to stay at the club.

"I know that he feels at home here at the Rhinos and he has become an integral part of our group in a relatively short time since his move to Headingley.

"I know he is a player that gets our fans excited when he is on the ball and I am looking forward to seeing more to come from him.”