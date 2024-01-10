Dane Chisholm has called time on his professional career after eight years in the British game.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Australia but won four caps for France, arrived in England with Hull KR in 2015 and helped the club secure their Super League status.

Chisholm went on to play for Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos and Keighley Cougars.

The half-back – a product of the Melbourne Storm system – was released by Featherstone at the end of last season.

"Decided to hang the boots up professionally," wrote Chisholm on social media.

"What a ride that was. I’ve made mates for life and travelled the world but most of all got to meet my beautiful wife and have my amazing kids.