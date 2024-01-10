'What a ride': Former Hull KR and Featherstone Rovers half-back Dane Chisholm retires
The 33-year-old, who was born in Australia but won four caps for France, arrived in England with Hull KR in 2015 and helped the club secure their Super League status.
Chisholm went on to play for Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos and Keighley Cougars.
The half-back – a product of the Melbourne Storm system – was released by Featherstone at the end of last season.
"Decided to hang the boots up professionally," wrote Chisholm on social media.
"What a ride that was. I’ve made mates for life and travelled the world but most of all got to meet my beautiful wife and have my amazing kids.
"Thanks to everyone who made the journey such a good one. Onto the next phase.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.