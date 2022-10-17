What next for England at Rugby League World Cup? Upshot of Samoa win explained and route to final mapped out

Shaun Wane's side ran in 10 tries at St James' Park to lay down an early marker at the start of a home tournament.

The hosts are well placed to reach the last eight but tougher challenges await at the business end of the World Cup.

What does the win over Samoa mean for England's chances?

Coming out on the right side of the result in Newcastle was imperative, not only for England's chances but the tournament in general.

A defeat in the opening game of a home World Cup did not bear thinking about under the gaze of the nation.

England are well on course to top Group A which should bring benefits in the knockout stages.

What is England's potential route to the final?

Dom Young, left, of England celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's second try against Samoa. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

If the rest of the group stage goes to script, Wane's men will face Papua New Guinea in the quarter-finals in a repeat of the 2017 tournament.

England could then potentially take on Tonga or Samoa in the semi-finals before a date with Australia or New Zealand to be crowned world champions for the first time since 1972.

Who do England play in their remaining group fixtures?

England are preparing for a clash with familiar foes France in Bolton this Saturday, a game that gets under way at 5pm.

Kallum Watkins of England celebrates with teammates after scoring against Samoa. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Wane's team round off the group stage against tournament debutants Greece at Sheffield's Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 29 at 2.30pm.

Any potential pitfalls?

An unexpected defeat against France or Greece would blow Group A wide open and may even see the qualifiers decided on points difference.

England will also be keeping a close eye on Group D, which will produce their quarter-final, and perhaps even semi-final, opponent.

Tonga are the overwhelming favourites to top a group that also contains Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands and Wales.

England appear to have avoided a quarter-final date with Tonga but a slip-up by either side could change that.

When and where are the knockout games?

England would play their quarter-final at Wigan on Saturday, November 5 with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host the semi-final on England's side of the draw at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 12.