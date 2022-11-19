Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: 20 incredible photos from England's thrilling triumph over France in Manchester

Tom Halliwell scored a late try to snatch a comeback victory as England were crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions for the second time with a 28-24 triumph over France in a pulsating encounter in Manchester.

After a tight opening to proceedings, France took the lead with Nicolas Clausells’ penalty conversion and further tries from Lionel Alazard and Mostefa Abassi but England struck back twice as Halliwell and Jack Brown wheeled over, while France held a narrow advantage heading into the break.

England shifted the momentum in the second period and turned the game around with efforts from Lewis King and Brown but Gilles Clausells hit back for the French before a succession of penalties made the game level.

But player of the match Halliwell proved to be the hero with a try three minutes from time to land World Cup glory for England in front of a record crowd of 4,526.

“It’s probably the best feeling in the world, lifting it (the trophy) with the players we have got and the staff. We have been working so hard for the past five years to be able to get to this point and it’s so good knowing that all that hard work has paid off,” reflected Halliwell.

“This is groundbreaking to be honest. I think it’s the first World Cup of this kind and shown what rugby league is all about.”

We have picked some of the best images from the night, capturing the jubilation and emotion of England’s victory.

1. Champions of the World! Tom Halliwell of England lifts the World Cup Trophy following the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final match between France and England at Manchester Central on November 18, 2022 in Manchester, England.

2. Big hit Lewis King of England is tackled by Julien Penella of France during the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final match between France and England at Manchester Central on November 18, 2022 in Manchester, England.

3. Try time Lewis King of England celebrates their sides third try during the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final match between France and England at Manchester Central on November 18, 2022 in Manchester, England.

4. Overcome by emotion Tom Coyd, Head Coach of England celebrates following the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final match between France and England at Manchester Central on November 18, 2022 in Manchester, England.