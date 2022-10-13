Who has won the Rugby League World Cup the most times?

The tournament has followed a range of different formats over the years, changing as the numbers of teams able to compete has increased.

The delayed 2021 tournament has increased to 16 teams, with 14 teams used in 2013 and 2017. In those competitions, nations were split into two groups of four and two groups of three.

This year teams will be split into four groups of four. England used to compete as Great Britain before the decision to split into the separate nations.

The first 10 tournaments were played in a round robin format, with all bar two – 1957 and 1960 – culminating in a final between the top two sides.

Between 1985–1988 and 1989–1992 the tournament was held over a three-year period with countries playing home and away in a round-robin tournament before a final.

From 1995 onwards, each competition has had a group stage and a knockout round.

Australia are the holders, as they beat England 6-0 in a tense final in 2017.

List of Rugby League World Cup winners

Australia – 11 (1957, 1968, 1970, 1975, 1977, 1985–88, 1989–92, 1995, 2000, 2013, 2017)

Great Britain – 3 (1954, 1960, 1972)

