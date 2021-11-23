Who is Kevin Sinfield and why is running 101 miles for Rob Burrow and MND charities?

The 41-year-old from Oldham captured hearts with his superhuman efforts last autumn as he ran seven marathons in seven days for his old Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, helping to raise over £2.7m.

This year, he successfully ran from Leicester to Leeds as he finished his run at Headingley this morning. His run was split into 7km sections to represent Burrow's iconic Rhinos shirt number.

KEVIN SINFIELD: Has helped raise over £3m for MND charities in the last 12 months. Picture: PA Wire.

Who is Kevin Sinfield?

Sinfield is the current defence coach for rugby union side Leicester Tigers and is a former professional union and league player.

He made his name in rugby league with Leeds Rhinos, playing over 500 games over the course of almost two decades.

The 41-year-old is one of the most successful players of the Super League era. He captained Leeds to seven Grand Final victories and two Challenge Cup wins.

SPECIAL BOND: Sinfield with his friend Rob Burrow after completing his run. Picture: PA Wire.

He holds the record for highest points scorer in Super League history and is third on the all-time points-scorer list in British rugby league.

Sinfield also earned 26 England caps and captained his country while playing 14 times for Great Britain.

He left Leeds at the end of the 2015 season, after winning the treble. He played for Yorkshire Carnegie - now Leeds Tykes - for a season before retiring.

Why is he raising money for MND charities?

Sinfield's former Rhinos teammate and friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in late 2019.

Burrow revealed his diagnosis in an interview with the BBC, with Sinfield by his side. And he has remained there since.

The pair played for a number of years together at Leeds and were part of the one of the most successful eras at the West Yorkshire club.

Last year, Sinfield incredibly completed seven marathons in seven days. His efforts in the last 12 months have raised over £3m for MND charities.

How can I donate?

Visit this link - https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfields-the-extra-mile-challenge - or by texting the word Kevin to 70143.