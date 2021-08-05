Why coach Chris Chester believes less means more for Wakefield Trinity in 2022

Huddersfield Giants' Lee Gaskell celebrates scoring a try. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Head coach Chris Chester, who is out of contract at the end of the season, revealed the recruitment strategy as Wakefield seek an improvement in form following a string of disappointing campaigns.

After two consecutive top-five finishes in 2017 and 2018, Trinity have been battling at the wrong end of the table since 2019.

The club have already confirmed the arrival of half-back Lee Gaskell on a two-year deal from next season and Chester says that more promising recruits are on the way.

Wakefield Trinity head coach, Chris Chester. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“There is no real news but I am still heavily involved with the recruitment,” said Chester of his own contract situation.

“There are some real top-quality signings we have made. I am really pleased with the quality of player we have got.

“Fingers crossed we have got an overseas player over the line this week. We just want to add some real quality to the squad.

“That is the route we are going down this year and next year - spending more to get more quality players in.

“We will have a skinnier squad than what we have had over the last few years.”

Chester revealed that there are still a number of players to announce, with paperwork just waiting for final signatures before being confirmed.

“We have got another three or four players to announce,” he added.

“We are just waiting to get the paperwork signed and sealed.

“There are some good quality players out there that still haven’t been signed up.

“It is a decent market at this moment in time and we are heavily involved in that.

“We need to strengthen in a number of positions and the players we have brought in, we feel will add some quality to the team for 2022.”