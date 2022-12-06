Kevin Sinfield is set to form part of England’s new coaching staff after Eddie Jones was sacked by the RFU.

That is according to the Mail Online, who report that Jones’ replacement has already been lined up in the shape of Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick. The 43-year-old from Carlisle was assistant coach under Jones with Japan between 2012 and 2015 and was forwards coach with England for five years between 2015 and 2020.

The Tigers chief is set to bring Sinfield with him to the England set-up after the Leeds Rhinos legend joined Leicester as defence coach last autumn. Sinfield made his name in rugby league with the Rhinos as the 42-year-old played over 500 times for the club between 1997 and 2015.

He is Super League’s all-time points scorer with 3,443. He was part of one of the competition’s most successful sides as he won the Super League title seven times, the World Club Challenge three times and and the Challenge Cup twice.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Eddie Jones of England before the Autumn International match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on November 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

In 2015, he captained Leeds to an historic treble as they claimed the Super League League Leaders’ Shield alongside their Challenge Cup and Grand Final wins.

After leaving Leeds, Sinfield joined union outfit Yorkshire Carnegie on an 18-month contract. After he hung up his boots he joined the RFL as Director of England performance before moving back to Leeds Rhinos as their first-ever director of rugby. He left Leeds at the end of the 2021 Super League season to join Leicester’s coaching staff.

Sinfield has been part of a successful Leicester side, as they claimed the Premiership title last season. They had finished 11th in the 2019-20 campaign but were turned into champions in just two seasons with Borthwick at the helm.

New Zealander Warren Gatland had also been linked with the England post, but committed to a second term as Wales head coach on Monday following Wayne Pivac’s departure from that job.

