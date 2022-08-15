Why Super League play-offs will have different dynamic in 2022

The 2022 Super League play-offs are fast approaching with only four rounds of the regular season remaining.

By James OBrien
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:28 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:52 am

An earlier start for the rescheduled World Cup has had a knock-on effect in the shape of a first September Grand Final.

That means the play-offs will begin two weeks earlier than last year with the first eliminator scheduled for Friday, September 9.

But the biggest change is two lunchtime kick-offs in front of the Channel 4 cameras.

Catalans Dragons celebrate their 2021 play-off victory over Hull KR under the lights. (Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

The play-offs will begin as usual under the lights on Sky Sports before a 12.30pm start for the second eliminator on Saturday, September 10.

The winners of the first semi-final on September 16 will not have to wait long to discover their Grand Final opponents.

Channel 4 is scheduled to broadcast another lunchtime kick-off the following day, which could present a different kind of challenge.

For teams used to playing do-or-die play-off games under the lights in autumnal conditions, a different approach may be required, certainly in terms of preparation.

Leeds Rhinos were beaten heavily by St Helens in last year's play-offs. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It will feel more like a Challenge Cup semi-final, only this time a defeat would spell the end of the season.

The format for the play-offs remains the same with third pitted against sixth and fourth facing fifth in the eliminators.

After a well-earned rest, the table-toppers will host the lowest-ranked team for a place in the Grand Final against the winners of the other semi-final between the runners-up and the highest-ranked side from week one.

St Helens need three more points to wrap up the League Leaders' Shield, while Wigan Warriors are in the box seat to claim second spot.

