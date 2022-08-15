Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An earlier start for the rescheduled World Cup has had a knock-on effect in the shape of a first September Grand Final.

That means the play-offs will begin two weeks earlier than last year with the first eliminator scheduled for Friday, September 9.

But the biggest change is two lunchtime kick-offs in front of the Channel 4 cameras.

Catalans Dragons celebrate their 2021 play-off victory over Hull KR under the lights. (Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

The play-offs will begin as usual under the lights on Sky Sports before a 12.30pm start for the second eliminator on Saturday, September 10.

The winners of the first semi-final on September 16 will not have to wait long to discover their Grand Final opponents.

Channel 4 is scheduled to broadcast another lunchtime kick-off the following day, which could present a different kind of challenge.

For teams used to playing do-or-die play-off games under the lights in autumnal conditions, a different approach may be required, certainly in terms of preparation.

Leeds Rhinos were beaten heavily by St Helens in last year's play-offs. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It will feel more like a Challenge Cup semi-final, only this time a defeat would spell the end of the season.

The format for the play-offs remains the same with third pitted against sixth and fourth facing fifth in the eliminators.

After a well-earned rest, the table-toppers will host the lowest-ranked team for a place in the Grand Final against the winners of the other semi-final between the runners-up and the highest-ranked side from week one.