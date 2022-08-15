An earlier start for the rescheduled World Cup has had a knock-on effect in the shape of a first September Grand Final.
That means the play-offs will begin two weeks earlier than last year with the first eliminator scheduled for Friday, September 9.
But the biggest change is two lunchtime kick-offs in front of the Channel 4 cameras.
Most Popular
The play-offs will begin as usual under the lights on Sky Sports before a 12.30pm start for the second eliminator on Saturday, September 10.
The winners of the first semi-final on September 16 will not have to wait long to discover their Grand Final opponents.
Channel 4 is scheduled to broadcast another lunchtime kick-off the following day, which could present a different kind of challenge.
For teams used to playing do-or-die play-off games under the lights in autumnal conditions, a different approach may be required, certainly in terms of preparation.
It will feel more like a Challenge Cup semi-final, only this time a defeat would spell the end of the season.
The format for the play-offs remains the same with third pitted against sixth and fourth facing fifth in the eliminators.
After a well-earned rest, the table-toppers will host the lowest-ranked team for a place in the Grand Final against the winners of the other semi-final between the runners-up and the highest-ranked side from week one.
St Helens need three more points to wrap up the League Leaders' Shield, while Wigan Warriors are in the box seat to claim second spot.