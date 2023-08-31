The wife of rugby league legend Rob Burrow said he 'won't give in' to his debilitating motor neurone disease - despite being hospitalised with pneumonia.

Rob, 40, has since returned home after his health scare, but now relies on a ventilator at night to ensure there is not a build-up of carbon dioxide in his body. But wife Lindsey, who also cares for Rob, says the ex-Leeds Rhinos scrum half remains upbeat despite everything he's going through.

Lindsey, also 40, said: "Fortunately, he bounced back, which is something that Rob always does. He really won't give in to this disease. Rob's positivity ripples through the whole family and you think: if he can be positive in this situation, I need to be positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Life is just so busy that you don't have time to sit around feeling sorry for yourself. We just want to live as normal a life as possible, make lots of happy memories and enjoy the time we've got together."

Lindsey and Rob Burrow.

The health scare, which happened just before the summer holidays, came as the couple prepare for a big night at the National Television Awards next week. A powerful documentary which gave an unflinching insight into Rob's life with MND and the impact it's had on Lindsey and their three kids is up for an award.

The debilitating condition causes muscles to waste away after a loss of nerve cells that control movement, speech and breathing. Cameras followed Rob as he took a trip to the swimming pool with Lindsey and on a visit to his neurologist Dr Agam Jung. It also captured the realities of home life for the Burrow family and the support Lindsey provides to Rob as his carer.

It also shone a light on Lindsey's tireless work as she also holds down a demanding job in the NHS as well as caring for Rob and raising the kids. She said letting cameras into the family's home in Pontefract was a daunting prospect. But she says she agreed because of Rob's passion for raising awareness of the disease that he was diagnosed with in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey added: "He wanted to show that MND affects the whole family. I think the documentary has done that - and the outpouring of love for Rob has been incredible. It has inspired people in many ways, and given them hope. Despite the devastating diagnosis, I think you can take a lot of positives from the film. It's about never giving in. We all pull together to make the most of life.

"The documentary shows the brutality of the disease, but it also shows how positive Rob is. He is such a tower of strength for the family."

She said the family would be thrilled if the documentary wins a National Television Award next week.

She added: "We feel like winners just being on the shortlist. There were 26 films on the longlist, so to get down to the last four is incredible. Rob said there's absolutely no chance of winning and I'd like to prove him wrong - but we're under no illusions and know this is a really tough category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't think of anyone more deserving than Rob to win this award. He has opened his doors to show the world the brutality of MND and what it's like living with it at a time when he's at his most vulnerable. To do that is really brave and courageous. He has given people so much hope. He's just an all-round selfless, special person."

Since it aired, Lindsey and Rob's daughters Macy and Maya have been discussing which of the two sisters is the most famous. But as exciting as it was to watch themselves on tv, they found some scenes upsetting, including one that showed their mother breaking down in tears.

Lindsey added: "I try to put on a brave face. But the reality is that there are sad times ahead and I think it's important that the children see that emotional side. It's important that they know it's okay to be upset. I'm glad they've seen it. I think hopefully in years to come we can say: look at your dad's legacy. There is so much to be proud of him for."

Viewers were particularly touched by Lindsey's resilience in the documentary. The mother-of-three, who works as a physiotherapist, was seen literally carrying her husband up the stairs to bed in the evening. She says she feels fortunate to be able to work as many carers are forced to leave their jobs behind after a diagnosis like Rob's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey added: "Don't get me wrong, there are times when there aren't enough hours in the day. But when I look at what Rob's going through, it's nothing. It puts things into perspective."

Lindsey is keen to see a state-of-the-art specialist care centre built in Leeds to give people with MND the best possible support. It will be named after Rob and it is hoped it will completely transform the experience of visiting hospital for people living with the disease. Currently, MND services are provided from an outdated ward.