The second-rower was suspended for two matches over illegal use of his knees in Hull’s round one win at Wakefield Trinity.

That came the week before Hull lost captain Luke Gale to a five-match suspension following a red card for kicking out at Jonny Lomax in a home defeat by St Helens.

Gale will return in tonight’s game at Wigan Warriors, along with forward Kane Evans who has completed a two-match ban for a high tackle against Leeds Rhinos.

CONSISTENCY: Hull FC's Andre Savelio runs at Wakefield Trinity's Corey Hall and Jacob Miller in the Yorkshire derby back in February. Picture Tony Johnson.

Savelio feels the spate of red or yellow cards this season is “killing the game a bit” and is equally upset at subsequent punishments.

“The bans afterwards, I think, are poor,” he said.

“Like the Kane Evans tackle on Jack Walker, what can he do there? Jack Walker is falling over, he [Evans] doesn’t hit him in the head with his shoulder, he hits him in the head with his chest and he sits out for two weeks.

“I don’t understand it, it doesn’t make sense.

BAD START: Hull FC's Luke Gale is given a red card & sent off against St Helens Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“There have been other tackles I think where worse have gone for less, but it is what it is.

“We play the game and get told what to do at the end of the day.”

Savelio insisted he is always “very conscious” of decisions made on the field and how they can subsequently impact.

He said: “We have got a really fiery forward pack and I can’t speak on behalf of everyone, but I am conscious the actions I make this week can affect the following.

CLARITY: Hull FC's Andre Savelio Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I always try and do everything between the lines. I don’t often give high tackles or those sorts of penalties away.

“I think it is a technique thing, but sometimes you can get it wrong.

“I think, being an edge back-rower, you get to pick your moments when you want to go in and whack someone and when you want to make a good tackle for the team.”

The uproar over the number of dismissals and sin-binnings in the opening six Super League rounds led to a meeting between coaches and match officials’ representatives last week.

“I feel like last weekend was officiated a bit differently,” noted Savelio. “Obviously that is better for us and for the viewers, I think.

“There has already been a bit of a chance and that’s welcome.”

Hull will swap places with Wigan, who are third in the table, if they record a fourth successive win.

Savelio said there is “a buzz around the team” as the Black and Whites’ form continues to improve, but he accepts they will need to be at their best this evening. “For as long as I can remember, no matter who Wigan field, they always compete well,” he warned.

“Jai Field has started the season really well, so we will have to do a job on him and across the board they’ve got a team full of seasoned professionals and a good mix of youth as well.

“They have probably got the best back-rowers in the comp and threats everywhere, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Darnell McIntosh has recovered from a calf muscle injury and is back in contention for the visitors.