Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell is tackled by Hull Kingston Rovers' Ben Crooks (right) and Greg Minikin (left) (Picture: PA)

Wigan dominated the first half and were camped on Hull KR’s line for most of it, but the last pass was not good enough and they found themselves trailing at the break as Ben Crooks grabbed the opener just before the interval following great work from Brad Takairangi.

Defences were on top inside the first 20 minutes with not many clear scoring opportunities. Liam Farrell and Jackson Hastings both went close for the Warriors, while Rovers hooker Matt Parcell was brought down inches short of the line.

The visitors looked to have done enough when Ryan Hall went over in the corner to extend Hull KR’s lead to 12-0, but a brace of tries in three minutes from Gildart gave Wigan a chance heading into the final 10 minutes.

Wigan Warriors' Jackson Hastings is tackled by Hull Kingston Rovers' Luis Johnson (left) and Matty Storton (right) (Picture: PA)

The Warriors were not at their best, but they were in the ascendancy and looked like winning the game. The Robins had other ideas and they made the game safe with five minutes to go as Adam Quinlan crossed for their third try of the evening.

Wigan’s inability to score despite their constant pressure came back to haunt them as Takairangi produced a sublime long ball for Crooks to score in the corner just moments after intercepting a ball from Hastings to lead 6-0 at half-time.