Wigan Warriors forward to make timely return in Grand Final as Catalans Dragons star gets all-clear

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed prop Ethan Havard will return from injury in Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Catalans Dragons.
By James O'Brien
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:50 BST

The 22-year-old, who made his England debut in April, has been sidelined since early July with a hamstring injury but his set to make a timely comeback after replacing Cade Cust in the only change to Peet's squad.

"He's fit," said Peet.

"There's always some risk attached when a player returns from injury but there's no way we would be putting him in there if he hadn't gone through all the revelant checks.

"He's trained fully this week at high speeds. The physios are well versed in bringing lads back from injury so he's ready to go."

Steve McNamara will also select from a strong squad after Mitchell Pearce overcame an injury scare to help the Dragons to a dramatic semi-final win over St Helens.

The Australian half-back will retire from the game following the Old Trafford decider.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: "He's been fine and is in a great place.

England prop Ethan Havard is fit to return for Wigan at Old Trafford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)England prop Ethan Havard is fit to return for Wigan at Old Trafford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
England prop Ethan Havard is fit to return for Wigan at Old Trafford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
"There was a bit of damage caused in the Salford game. We were fortunate to have the week off after that which gave him the opportunity to play in the semi-final.

"He's come through that fine. He's better this week than he was last week and is ready."

Related topics:Wigan WarriorsCatalans DragonsEnglandSalford