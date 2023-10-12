Wigan Warriors forward to make timely return in Grand Final as Catalans Dragons star gets all-clear
The 22-year-old, who made his England debut in April, has been sidelined since early July with a hamstring injury but his set to make a timely comeback after replacing Cade Cust in the only change to Peet's squad.
"He's fit," said Peet.
"There's always some risk attached when a player returns from injury but there's no way we would be putting him in there if he hadn't gone through all the revelant checks.
"He's trained fully this week at high speeds. The physios are well versed in bringing lads back from injury so he's ready to go."
Steve McNamara will also select from a strong squad after Mitchell Pearce overcame an injury scare to help the Dragons to a dramatic semi-final win over St Helens.
The Australian half-back will retire from the game following the Old Trafford decider.
Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: "He's been fine and is in a great place.
"There was a bit of damage caused in the Salford game. We were fortunate to have the week off after that which gave him the opportunity to play in the semi-final.
"He's come through that fine. He's better this week than he was last week and is ready."